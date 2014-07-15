TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.8 pct yr/yr in June

ZURICH, July 15 Swiss producer and import prices
fell 0.8 percent in June from a year ago and were unchanged
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
It said producer prices fell 0.5 percent year-on-year, while
import prices fell 1.5 percent.
KEY FIGURES
June 2014 May 2014 June 2013
Combined index 97.6 97.5 98.4
change yr/yr -0.8 -0.8 0.2
change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 0.1
Producer price index 98.5 98.4 99.0
change yr/yr -0.5 -0.5 0.5
change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 0.1
Import price index 95.7 95.7 97.1
change yr/yr -1.5 -1.4 -0.3
change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 0.1
(index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr -0.6 -0.6 0.5
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr -1.3 -1.3 0.3
For more details from the Statistics Office statement in
German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y rate:
Median -0.8
High -0.8
Low -0.9
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...