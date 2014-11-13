TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.1 pct yr/yr in Oct

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.1 percent in October from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
It said producer prices were down 0.8 percent year-on-year, while import prices dropped 1.7 percent.
KEY FIGURES
Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2013 Combined index 97.2 97.3 98.2 change yr/yr -1.1 -1.4 -0.3 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Producer price index 98.1 98.1 98.9 change yr/yr -0.8 -1.0 0.0 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Import price index 95.2 95.5 96.8 change yr/yr -1.7 -2.3 -1.2 change mth/mth -0.3 -0.2 -0.9 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr -0.6 -0.8 0.0
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.3 0.2
For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)