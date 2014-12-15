TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.6 pct yr/yr in Nov

ZURICH Dec 15 Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.6 percent in November from a year ago and were 0.7 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices slipped 2.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 Combined index 96.5 97.2 98.1 change yr/yr -1.6 -1.1 -0.4 change mth/mth -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 Producer price index 97.4 98.1 98.8 change yr/yr -1.4 -0.8 -0.2 change mth/mth -0.7 0.0 -0.1 Import price index 94.6 95.2 96.6 change yr/yr -2.1 -1.7 -0.1 change mth/mth -0.7 -0.3 -0.2 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -1.1 -0.6 -0.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.2 0.0

