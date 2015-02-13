TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 2.7 pct yr/yr in January

ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell 2.7 percent in January from a year ago and were 0.6 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices fell 1.8 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 4.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 Combined index 95.5 96.1 98.1 change yr/yr -2.7 -2.1 -0.3 change mth/mth -0.6 -0.4 0.0 Producer price index 97.1 97.2 98.8 change yr/yr -1.8 -1.7 -0.1 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.2 0.0 Import price index 92.1 93.7 96.6 change yr/yr -4.6 -3.0 -0.6 change mth/mth -1.7 -0.9 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -1.0 -1.1 -0.2

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.4 -1.2 0.3

