Swiss retail sales drop again in March after biggest fall since 2002

ZURICH May 18 Swiss retail sales fell sharply in March after recording their biggest decline in almost 13 years in February, data showed on Monday, adding to signs of deflation in Switzerland after the central bank abandoned its cap on the currency.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) stopped capping the franc at 1.20 per euro on Jan. 15, sending the currency soaring and removing a shield against deflation.

Retail sales were down 4.6 percent in March year-on-year in nominal terms, and were down 2.8 percent even when adjusted for inflation, data from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office (FSO) showed.

The FSO also revised February's figure downwards to a year-on-year drop of 3.1 percent, the most since September 2002 according to Thomson Reuters data.

Slow readjustments in companies' budgets, worries about lower salaries and lower returns on pension and savings accounts have curbed spending, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group.

"We expect deeper economic depression until significant normalisation in Swiss franc. EURCHF should recover to 1.10 for the Swiss companies to take a breather," Ozkardeskaya said.

On Monday the franc was trading at 1.0483 to the euro .

Other recent data have also pointed to a deflationary trend. Swiss producer and import prices fell 5.2 percent in April from a year earlier, and were down 2.1 percent from the previous month, the FSO said on Friday.

Even so, long-term growth forecasts for the economy paint a slightly more optimistic picture. The Swiss KOF institute raised its growth predictions for Switzerland in March and now expects the economy to eke out slight growth in 2015 after dipping into a mild recession.

Switzerland's government said last month it dis not expect the strength of the Swiss franc to trigger a serious economic crisis. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)