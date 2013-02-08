TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.1 pct yr/yr in Dec

ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss retail sales rose 5.1 percent in real terms in December versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were 1.2 percent higher compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Dec 2012 Nov 2012

Retail sales total 5.1 3.0

Retail sales ex fuel 4.9 2.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 3.6 1.6

* Non-food sales 5.3 2.8

