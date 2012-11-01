TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 5.4 pct yr/yr in Sept.

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss retail sales rose 5.4 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Sales were up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Sept. 12 Aug. 12
Retail sales total 5.4 6.0
Retail sales ex fuel 5.2 5.7
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.1 3.4
* Non-food sales 6.8 7.0
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase.
* Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announce manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia