TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.9 pct yr/yr in Nov

ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss retail sales rose 2.9
percent in November in real
terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Wednesday.
Sales were 0.5 percent higher compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Nov 2012 Oct 2012
Retail sales total 2.9 2.7
Retail sales ex fuel 2.6 3.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.1 1.7
* Non-food sales 2.4 3.0
