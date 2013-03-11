TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.9 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH, March 11 Swiss retail sales rose 1.9 percent in real terms in January versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were 0.5 percent lower compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Jan 2013 Dec 2012

Retail sales total 1.9 4.7

Retail sales ex fuel 1.9 4.5

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.4 3.2

* Non-food sales 1.7 4.9

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...