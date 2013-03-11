TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.9 pct yr/yr in Jan

FOREX-Dollar falls from three-week high after Fed minutes
ZURICH, March 11 Swiss retail sales rose 1.9 percent in real terms in January versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were 0.5 percent lower compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Jan 2013 Dec 2012
Retail sales total 1.9 4.7
Retail sales ex fuel 1.9 4.5
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.4 3.2
* Non-food sales 1.7 4.9
BACKGROUND:
