TABLE-Swiss Feb retail sales up 2.4 pct yr/yr

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, April 9 Swiss retail sales rose 2.4 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Sales edged 0.2 percent lower compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Feb '13 Jan '13
Retail sales total 2.4 1.9
Retail sales ex fuel 2.7 1.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.0 1.4
* Non-food sales 3.4 1.7
BACKGROUND:
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.