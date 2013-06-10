TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 3.3 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, June 10 Swiss retail sales rose 3.3
percent in April in real
terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Monday.
Sales were 1.4 percent higher compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
April 2013 March 2013
Retail sales total 3.3 -0.8
Retail sales ex fuel 3.5 -0.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.4 -0.1
* Non-food sales 4.7 2.4
BACKGROUND:
