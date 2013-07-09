TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 1.8 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, July 9 Swiss retail sales rose 1.8
percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Sales fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when
adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
MAY 2013 APRIL 2013
Retail sales total 1.8 3.1
Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 3.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.3 0.5
* Non-food sales 2.8 4.3
