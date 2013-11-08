TABLE-Swiss Sept retail sales up 1.0 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss retail sales rose 1.0 percent in September in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday,.
Sales fell 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Sept '13 Aug '13
Retail sales total 1.0 2.5
Retail sales ex fuel 1.2 2.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.5 0.0
* Non-food sales 1.4 3.5
BACKGROUND:
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)