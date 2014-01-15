TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 4.2 pct yr/yr in Nov

EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss retail sales rose 4.2 percent in November in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
Sales were up 1.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Nov '13 Oct '13
Retail sales total 4.2 1.6
Retail sales ex fuel 3.9 0.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 3.0 -0.8
* Non-food sales 4.0 1.6
BACKGROUND:
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o
LONDON, April 25 Nestle is planning to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain, as it shifts production of its Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.