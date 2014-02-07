TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.3 pct yr/yr in December

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
Sales were down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Dec '13 Nov '13
Retail sales total 2.3 4.2
Retail sales ex fuel 2.5 3.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.1 3.5
* Non-food sales 3.2 3.7
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For a story on Swiss National Bank click on ...
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
April 21 European engineering groups ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE are competing for General Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.