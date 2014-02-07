版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 16:19 BJT

TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 2.3 pct yr/yr in December

ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Dec '13 Nov '13

Retail sales total 2.3 4.2

Retail sales ex fuel 2.5 3.9

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.1 3.5

* Non-food sales 3.2 3.7

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

