TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 1.8 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Jan '14 Dec '13
Retail sales total 0.3 2.5
Retail sales ex fuel 0.5 2.6
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.2 0.1
* Non-food sales -0.2 3.3
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON, April 19 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 19 Swiss bourse SIX has fined UBS 2 million Swiss francs ($2.01 million) for releasing price-sensitive information too late after Switzerland's highest court said it would not consider an appeal by the bank.