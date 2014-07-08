TABLE-Swiss retail sales down 0.6 pct yr/yr in May

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, July 8 Swiss retail sales fell 0.6 percent in real terms in May versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Sales were down 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
May 2014 April 2014
Retail sales total -0.6 0.8
Retail sales ex fuel -0.3 1.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -1.4 1.7
* Non-food sales 0.2 0.8
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets