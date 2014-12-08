TABLE-Swiss retail sales up 0.3 pct yr/yr in October

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news
ZURICH Dec 8 Swiss retail sales rose 0.3 percent in real terms in October versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were unchanged compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Oct 2014 Sept 2014
Retail sales total 0.3 0.5
Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 0.8
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.3 0.2
* Non-food sales 0.1 1.2
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
