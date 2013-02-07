TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index rises in Q1

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH Feb 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -6 points in January from -17 points in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q1 2013 Q4 2012
Sentiment index* -6 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 0 -23
- unemployment outlook 62 67
- future personal finances 4 -2
- likelihood of saving 34 25
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
