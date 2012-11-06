TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index stable at weak level in Q4

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss consumer sentiment index was -17 points in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q4 2012 Q3 2012
Sentiment index* -17 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -23 -20
- unemployment outlook 67 62
- future personal finances -2 -3
- likelihood of saving 25 15
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
* "Whilst future economic development is assessed as having remained virtually unchanged compared with July, households still expected a further rise in unemployment."
* "By contrast, they were slightly more optimistic about their own savings opportunities."
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.
