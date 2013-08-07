TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index grinds lower in Q3

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -9 points in the third quarter from -5 points in the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2012
Sentiment index* -9 -5 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -6 3 -20
- unemployment outlook 54 47 62
- future personal finances -1 2 -3
- likelihood of saving 26 23 15
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -3 and 5 points.
BACKGROUND
BACKGROUND
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
