Lingering deflation, stalled franc may spell more SNB intervention

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss National Bank may need to keep up a steady pace of intervention to bring inflation back into positive territory and support the economy as the franc settles on what the SNB calls a "significantly overvalued" perch, economists say.

Currency intervention and negative interest rates comprise the SNB's two-pronged strategy to rein in the franc, whose strength hamstrings the export-led Swiss economy.

A weaker franc helps dampen deflationary pressure from import prices and makes exports more competitive.

Consumer prices fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in March while unemployment rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent, data released on Friday showed.

Year-on-year consumer prices have fallen every month since October 2014 and are expected to continue declining throughout 2016. The SNB expects them to return to just 0.1 percent growth in 2017.

The franc has kept in a tight range between 1.08 and 1.10 per euro for much of the past eight months, while the euro has gained against the dollar since November. It fell below 1.09 per euro this week, which some economists said could spur the SNB to act.

However, a Reuters poll in March did not foresee further rate cuts, instead expecting the SNB to shift weight onto more interventions instead.

As hopes for a gradual weakening of the franc -- which soared against other currencies when the SNB lifted its minimum exchange rate against the euro in January 2015 -- have failed to materialise, the central bank finds itself in a bind if it wants to provide a sluggish economy with more of a boost.

"If the SNB needs to intervene even in a period when the euro is rising against other currencies, that highlights the risks should a growing SNB balance sheet curb further interventions," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

The SNB purchased 86 billion francs worth of foreign currency in 2015 to stem the franc's rise, inflating its balance sheet to nearly the size of national GDP.

While the central bank has said there is no limit to its balance sheet expansion, economists have said that pushing it far beyond national output could cause distortionary effects. Political pressure on the bank over its balance sheet has also grown.

Economists in the Reuters poll said the bank would be reluctant to stretch its balance sheet too far beyond the 640 billion francs seen at the end of 2015, with average estimates showing wiggle room of a further 225 billion francs of expansion. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Toby Chopra)