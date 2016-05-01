Swiss hoteliers' group calls for action over strong franc

VIENNA May 1 The head of the main Swiss
hoteliers' group has called for action to reverse the damage the
strong franc is doing to the country's tourism industry.
The Swiss National Bank abruptly abandoned its cap on the
level of the Swiss franc against the euro in January of last
year, sending the currency soaring.
The SNB has repeatedly defended its decision to scrap what
it has said was an unsustainable policy, but the move has
increased the cost of goods produced in the export-dependent
economy and sold abroad, and tourist numbers have fallen.
"It is time to take action," Casimir Platzer, the head of
Gastro Suisse, a trade group for hotels and restaurants, said in
an opinion piece in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper. "It is
urgently necessary to call a tourism summit."
For the first two months of this year, overnight stays fell
3.9 percent as the franc's strength discouraged people from
spending winter holidays in the Swiss Alps, provisional data
showed last month.
"The alarm bells do not seem to have been heard," Platzer
said, describing "massive losses" caused by the strong franc.
"That might be because the situation is not the same
everywhere," he said. "The cities are prospering - in the
mountainous areas the guests are staying away."
While European tourists usually ski or hike in the Alps,
Asian visitors generally do neither and often make only day
trips to the mountains, he said.
The number of Europeans visiting those areas has fallen by
up to 40 percent, causing a significant loss of income for
businesses there, Platzer added.
"The consequences of the strong franc ... damage businesses
and jobs," he said. "The time for analyses has passed. Concrete
action is called for," he added, without specifying what
measures should be taken at the tourism summit.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)