Strong franc hits Swiss hotel stays in 2012

* Strong franc has hit tourism sector
* Visitors from Europe down 7.7 pct
* Guests from Asia up 12 pct
ZURICH, Feb 26 Overnight hotel stays in
Switzerland fell 2 percent in 2012 as a rise in tourists from
China and the Gulf States failed to offset the loss of guests
from Europe who continued to be put off by the strong Swiss
franc.
Overall, the proportion of overnight hotel stays by
foreigners slipped 3.3 percent, the statistics office said on
Tuesday. Stays by guests from Europe fell 7.7 percent, with the
nights spent by German visitors dropping 11 percent and those
spent by visitors from the UK down 9 percent.
Hoteliers and the tourism industry have been particularly
hard hit by the strength of the Swiss franc, while austerity
measures in neighbouring European countries have discouraged
people from taking expensive holidays.
Despite the Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc's value
at 1.20 per euro imposed in September 2011, the currency remains
some 20 percent stronger in foreign exchange markets than before
the financial crisis struck in 2008.
More tourists from Asia helped to partly compensate for the
loss of European holidaymakers, with hotel stays by Chinese
guests jumping 25 percent, while stays by visitors from the Gulf
States rose by 24 percent.
The decline in overnight stays by Swiss guests was 0.4
percent last year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)