Swiss travellers help keep hotels booked despite strong franc

ZURICH Oct 5 Overnight stays at Swiss hotels
eased just 0.5 percent in the first eight months of the year as
domestic travellers helped largely offset fewer foreign visitors
to a country whose franc currency soared against the euro this
year, data showed.
The number of stays by foreigners slipped 1.6 percent to
14.0 million, while domestic demand rose 1.0 percent to 11.2
million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
In August alone, overall stays fell 3.6 percent to 4.1
million as both foreign and domestic demand declined.
The monthly data showed double-digit percentage drops in
stays by Germans, Dutch, Russians, Belgians and Italians, but
stays booked by Asians rose nearly 13 percent, led by visitors
from China, the Gulf countries, India, South Korea and the
United States.
The franc leaped against the euro when the Swiss central
bank in January abruptly abandoned efforts to keep the euro
above 1.20 francs. The euro recovered somewhat last
month to above 1.10 and now changes hands at around 1.09 francs.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)