Overnight stays in Switzerland fall 3.5 pct in October

ZURICH Dec 7 Overnight stays in Swiss hotels
fell 3.5 percent in October, extending a decline as the strong
Swiss franc makes holidays more expensive for European visitors.
A 30 percent rise in stays by tourists from China and a
fifth more stays by South Koreans could not offset falls in
visitors from Europe -- led by Germany -- and the Gulf states,
Japan and Russia, data from the federal statistics office showed
on Monday.
For the May-to-October summer season, the hotel industry
registered 20 million overnight stays, down 0.7 percent versus
the year-earlier period.
Foreign demand eased 0.8 percent to 11.3 million, while
domestic demand dipped 0.5 percent to 8.7 million.
"The Swiss franc's strength against the euro after
the Swiss National Bank removed the minimum rate (for the euro
at 1.20 francs in January) may have had an effect on these
results," the statistics office said.
