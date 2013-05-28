UPDATE 1-Swiss exports flattered by extra working days in April

(Adds details, analyst comment)

ZURICH May 28 Swiss exports rose in April, helped by two extra working days in the month, which boosted sales in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sector.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday, but fell 3.7 percent when adjusted for the two extra working days.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country's biggest export category, rose 10.8 percent, while those of machines and electronic devices rose 4.6 percent.

"The weaker franc in recent weeks is helping exports but as long as there is no demand in the euro zone, they will remain weak," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

The franc, which the central bank capped at 1.20 per euro in 2011, has slipped in recent weeks on declining risk aversion, but Swiss exports are still suffering from sluggish demand in Europe, the country's biggest trading partner.

The Swiss manufacturing sector returned to expansion in April, a survey showed earlier this month, but a dip in the backlog of orders and in employment levels clouded the outlook.

First quarter Swiss gross domestic product data is due on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a slight deceleration to about 0.9 percent annualised growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell by a real 7.6 percent in April and the trade surplus narrowed to 1.7 billion francs from 1.9 billion francs in March.

Watch exports were up a real 2.3 percent, although sales to the key markets of Hong Kong and China fell 6.7 percent and 22 percent respectively, the Swiss watch federation said.

Luxury companies like Richemont and Swatch have seen growth slow in China since the government started an anti-corruption campaign which has hit purchases of expensive timepieces as gifts for business partners.

($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)