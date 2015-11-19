Swiss exports stagnate in October as watch slump continues

ZURICH Nov 19 Swiss exports stagnated in
October as rising foreign sales by chemical and pharmaceutical
companies were offset by falling exports of paper and watches
that have been hurt by slumping demand from Asia.
Overall exports fell by 1.5 percent year-on-year in real
terms and by 4.7 percent on a nominal basis, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday, coming in at 18.85 billion Swiss francs
($18.53 billion).
Analysts think that slumping exports may be further weakened
by a strong Swiss franc. They are bracing for an
expected European Central Bank rate decision on Dec. 3 that
could deliver more quantitative easing in the euro zone and
exert upward pressure on the franc.
Taking into account that the month had one fewer working day
than October 2014, however, the office said exports actually
rose in real terms.
Exports fell to all continents except North America.
The trade surplus widened to a record 4.2 billion Swiss
francs, as imports fell more than exports. Imports slipped a
real 5.3 percent to 14.7 billion francs.
Nominally, Swiss exports have dropped each quarter of 2015,
with the biggest slide in the third quarter, the worst for watch
sales abroad since 2009.
Swiss watch sales have been particularly under pressure in
Asia, where weakness in Hong Kong, China and Singapore has been
compounded by a dive in South Korea.
Watch exports from Switzerland -- home to Richemont
and Swatch -- fell a real 13.2 percent to 2 billion
francs in October.
While even greater slips in imports have compensated for
slipping exports in Switzerland's trade balance, analysts worry
that Swiss manufacturers are ordering fewer components because
they are making fewer products.
In October, imports of raw materials and semi-finished
products shrank by a real 5 percent, the customs office said,
driven by lower imports of electrical and electronic goods as
well as a slide in metals.
Many export-reliant producers, such as those in the machine,
electric and metal industry, have announced production cuts in
Switzerland and other cost-cutting labour measures.
($1 = 1.0170 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller, Editing
by Michael Shields)