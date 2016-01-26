Year of "Frankenshock" squeezes Swiss export margins

| ZURICH
ZURICH Jan 26 Record U.S. demand helped Swiss
companies compensate for a slump in sales to the euro zone and
Asia in 2015, even though exporters had to settle for slimmer
margins after Switzerland lifted its exchange rate cap against
the euro.
The move to remove the three-year-old cap by the Swiss
National Bank in January 2015 has been dubbed "Frankenshock"
locally, such was the subsequent surge in the franc and its
impact on the economy.
Real exports fell just 0.7 percent in 2015, customs data
released on Tuesday showed, suggesting the removal of the cap
left only a minor dent on the quantity of goods sold abroad.
However, a nominal 2.6 percent drop in exports suggested a
much deeper dent to exporters' balance sheets.
"Exports have reacted more negatively than expected in
nominal terms," Credit Suisse economist Bettina Rutschi
Ostermann said, adding that nominal export development was more
important than real in Switzerland.
But the franc's annual 9.5 percent gain against the euro
saw euro zone exports drop a nominal 6.7 percent.
"While exports to North America rose and those to Asia
stagnated, Switzerland exported fewer goods to the other
continents," the Federal Customs Office said.
Manufacturers dropped export prices by 1.9 percent in 2015
to maintain foreign demand.
The chemicals and drugs industry -- featuring Novartis
, Roche and Syngenta -- is the
biggest export motor, followed by the machinery and electronics
sector, the watch industry and makers of precision instruments.
Watchmakers such as Richemont and Swatch
were hit by a 22.9 percent nominal decline to their main export
market, Hong Kong.
The main challenge in 2016 will be making a Swiss cost base
work with foreign prices, economists said. They expect exporters
to curb investment at home as they seek foreign suppliers and
outsource production into the euro zone.
Meanwhile the franc's depreciation to 1.10 francs per euro
from levels around 1.03 in the first half of 2015 took some of
the pressure off Switzerland's most impacted industries.
"Despite the weakening in the second half of 2015, the Swiss
franc is likely to retain its high value in 2016, especially
vis-a-vis the euro," UBS chief economist for Switzerland Daniel
Kalt said. "We expect a merely hesitant increase in exports and
economic growth of 1.4 percent in 2016."
Credit Suisse expected Swiss exports of goods and services
to rise 1.5 percent in real terms for the year.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)