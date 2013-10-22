版本:
TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.49 bln sfr in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 22    Exports from Switzerland rose
by a real 5.3 percent in September to 16.91 billion Swiss
francs, the 
Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
    Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus 
of 2.49 billion Swiss francs in September.
      
    KEY FIGURES
    (millions of Swiss francs)
    
                  Sept 2013  Aug 2013   Sept 2012
    Imports        14,418     12,851     14,678
    Exports        16,912     14,710     16,609 
    Balance         2,494      1,859      1,930
    
    The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art
and antiques.
    
