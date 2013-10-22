TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.49 bln sfr in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 22 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in September to 16.91 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.49 billion Swiss francs in September. KEY FIGURES (millions of Swiss francs) Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012 Imports 14,418 12,851 14,678 Exports 16,912 14,710 16,609 Balance 2,494 1,859 1,930 The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques. For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...