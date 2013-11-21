TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.429 bln sfr in Oct

European ETF inflows jump in March, equities in demand: Blackrock iShares

LONDON, April 7 European exchange-traded products (ETPs) have seen $30.9 billion inflows so far in 2017, more than double the average recorded in the past six years, as U.S. investors returned to the region, partly on easing worries over political risk easing, Blackrock's iShares data showed on Friday.