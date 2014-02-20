TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln Sfr in Jan

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH Feb 20 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.7 percent in January to 17.110 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,594 million Swiss francs in January.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013
Imports 14,515 14,183 14,693
Exports 17,110 14,704 16,813
Balance 2,594 521 2,120
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
* "The chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry generated half of the export growth."
* "Exports to the United Kingdom rose 30 percent, while imports from the United States fell 9 percent."
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------