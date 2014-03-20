TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.6 bln sfr in Feb

ZURICH, March 20 Exports from Switzerland rose
by a real 8.0 percent in February to 17.0 billion Swiss francs,
the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus
of 2616 million Swiss francs in February.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
FEB 2014 JAN 2014 FEB 2013
Imports 14,403 14,602 16,130
Exports 17,019 17,153 14,130
Balance 2,616 2,550 2,000
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art
and antiques.
BACKGROUND
