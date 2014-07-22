TABLE-Swiss trade surplus narrows to 1.4 bln sfr in June

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH, July 22 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in June to 16.9 billion Swiss francs ($18.82 billion) compared to the year before, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.377 billion francs in June.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
June 2014 May 2014 June 2013
Imports 15,489 14,476.3 14,849
Exports 16,866 17,325.3 17,478
Balance 1,377 2,848.9 2,641
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
BACKGROUND
($1 = 0.8982 Swiss Francs)
