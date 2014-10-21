TABLE-Swiss trade surplus widens to 2.5 bln sfr in Sept

ZURICH Oct 21 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in September to 17.5 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,452 million Swiss francs in September.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

Sep 2014 Aug 2014 Sep 2013

Imports 15,070 13,560 14,503

Exports 17,523 14,891 16,907

Balance 2,452 1,331 2,405

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

