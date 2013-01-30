TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.34 in December

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Jan 30 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.34 in December from 1.23 in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
DEC '12 NOV '12 DEC '11
Consumption indicator 1.34 1.23 0.94 (0.92)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The increase is mostly due to a greater number of hotel stays by Swiss residents.
* No improvement was reported in the retail industry, where business conditions still stagnate at a low level.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.