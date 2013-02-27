TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slips to 1.18 in January

ZURICH Feb 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator edged lower to 1.18 in January from a revised 1.32 in
December, the Swiss bank's economists
said on Wednesday.
Jan '13 Dec '12 Jan '12
Consumption indicator 1.18 1.32 (1.34) 0.93 (0.92)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Disappointing figures for new car registrations account
for the decline.
* Business in the retail industry and consumer sentiment
picked up significantly.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.