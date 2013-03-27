TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.26 in February

ZURICH, March 27 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.26 in February from a revised 1.15 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

Feb '13 Jan '13 Feb '12

Consumption indicator 1.26 1.15 (1.18) 0.9 (0.87)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Downward trend in new car registrations tailed off markedly in February.

* Data spurs hope for better-than-expected 2013 car sales.

* Retail sales on the increase, extending the positive trend apparent for a number of months.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.