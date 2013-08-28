版本:
2013年 8月 28日 星期三

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator unchanged at 1.41 in July

ZURICH Aug 28 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator was unchanged in July from a revised 1.41 in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

July '13 June '13 July '12

Consumption indicator 1.41 1.41(1.44) 1.48 (1.55)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Swiss consumers registered significantly more new cars in July than in the previous month; new car registrations rose by 14.4 percent after figures are seasonally adjusted.

* The business situation in the retail industry deteriorated in July, from -2 to -5 points.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.
