TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator unchanged at 1.41 in July

ZURICH Aug 28 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator was unchanged in July from a revised 1.41 in June, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
July '13 June '13 July '12
Consumption indicator 1.41 1.41(1.44) 1.48 (1.55)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Swiss consumers registered significantly more new cars in
July than in the previous month; new car registrations rose by
14.4 percent after figures are seasonally adjusted.
* The business situation in the retail industry deteriorated
in July, from -2 to -5 points.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.