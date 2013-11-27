TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slides to 1.28 in Oct

ZURICH Nov 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.28 in October from 1.56 in September, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
Oct '13 Sept '13 Oct '12
Consumption indicator 1.28 1.56 1.29
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The drop was due to a lower assessment of business
conditions in the retail sector.
* Good figures for new car registrations and an improvement
in consumer sentiment prevented a steeper drop in the UBS
consumption indicator.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.