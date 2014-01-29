CORRECTED-TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.43 in Nov

(Corrects dates sequence in table to reflect headline figure is
for Nov '13, not Dec '13, corrects Nov '12 figure to 1.23 from
1.32)
ZURICH Dec 23 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.43 points in November from a revised 1.26
(1.28) points in October, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Monday.
Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12
Consumption indicator 1.43 1.26 (1.28) 1.23
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
"Christmas trade lifts mood in retail sector. Retailers
consider November business conditions to be much better than in
the previous month, raising the UBS consumption indicator."
"With the Christmas trade going well, retailers can forget
their concerns about margin pressure and the strength of the
franc, at least in the near term. Consumers' budgets are less
tight due to the improving economic outlook."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.