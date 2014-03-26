TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.57 in February

ZURICH, March 26 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.57 points in February from 1.49 in January,
the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
FEB '14 JAN '14 FEB '13
Consumption indicator 1.57 1.49 (1.44) 1.24 (1.26)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "A rise in the number of Swiss domestic tourists and new
car registrations indicate higher private consumption."
* "During the winter months of December and January, the
number of domestic overnight hotel stays by Swiss residents rose
by 1.2 percent compared with the same period last year. This
marks the continuation of a trend: the Swiss are happy to spend
their vacations in Switzerland. Last year, Swiss residents spent
15.9 million nights in hotels in their own country, more than
any year since 1991. This is an increase of 1.3 percent compared
with the previous year."
* " After two gloomy years for the Swiss tourism industry,
2013's 2.5 percent rise in the number of overnight hotel stays
brought welcome relief. Asian tourists in particular visited
Switzerland more frequently. In 2013, Swiss hotel owners
recorded a 10 percent increase in the number of overnight hotel
stays by Asian guests. Asian tourists thus account for about 40%
of the rise in overnight stays last year. The beds left empty by
the crisis-stricken Europeans have been increasingly occupied by
Swiss nationals and guests from Asia."
* " Car dealers had a weak start, but sales improved
slightly in February. New car registrations rose by 3 percent
compared with the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Cumulatively, new car registrations during the first two months
of the year are still some 2 percent down on the same period
last year."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.