TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.84 in March

ZURICH, April 30 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.84 points in March from a revised 1.52
points in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Wednesday.
March '14 Feb '14 March '13
Consumption indicator 1.84 1.52 (1.57) 1.24
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
"The trend for new car registrations remained negative, and
fell by 8.1 percent to 26,250 compared with the same month in
the previous year."
"Seasonally adjusted, the business conditions index for the
retail sector rose slightly in March by 0.24 points to 8.02
points. The index is thus over the long-term average of 6.09
points and indicates pleasing business activity for companies in
the retail trade. This positive assessment of business activity
can be attributed to the improved sales figures in recent
months. According to the Federal Statistical Office, retail
sales have risen since the beginning of the year, suggesting a
slight recovery in the retail sector."
"With expected economic growth of 2.1 percent in the current
year, UBS foresees that consumer spending will stay strong, but
lose momentum slightly. Private consumption, expected to grow at
1.9 percent, will nonetheless remain an important pillar of
Swiss economic growth. UBS economists anticipate that private
consumer spending will pick up again slightly next year, with
overall economic growth totaling 2.4 percent."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.