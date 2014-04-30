TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.84 in March

ZURICH, April 30 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.84 points in March from a revised 1.52 points in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

March '14 Feb '14 March '13 Consumption indicator 1.84 1.52 (1.57) 1.24

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

"The trend for new car registrations remained negative, and fell by 8.1 percent to 26,250 compared with the same month in the previous year."

"Seasonally adjusted, the business conditions index for the retail sector rose slightly in March by 0.24 points to 8.02 points. The index is thus over the long-term average of 6.09 points and indicates pleasing business activity for companies in the retail trade. This positive assessment of business activity can be attributed to the improved sales figures in recent months. According to the Federal Statistical Office, retail sales have risen since the beginning of the year, suggesting a slight recovery in the retail sector."

"With expected economic growth of 2.1 percent in the current year, UBS foresees that consumer spending will stay strong, but lose momentum slightly. Private consumption, expected to grow at 1.9 percent, will nonetheless remain an important pillar of Swiss economic growth. UBS economists anticipate that private consumer spending will pick up again slightly next year, with overall economic growth totaling 2.4 percent."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.