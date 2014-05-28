TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.72 in April

ZURICH May 28 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.72 in April from 1.84 in March, the Swiss
bank's economists said on Wednesday.
April '14 March '14 April '13
Consumption indicator 1.72 1.84 (1.84) 1.43 (1.46)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as it was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The decline in the overall index was tempered by a
considerable improvement in business activity in the retail
sector and somewhat higher registrations of new cars.
* Consumers in Switzerland assess the general development of
the economy somewhat more pessimistically than previously,
though they view job security more positively, probably due in
part to declining unemployment rates.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.