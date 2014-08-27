TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.66 in July

ZURICH Aug 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.66 in July from 2.07 points in June, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
July '14 June '14 July '13
Consumption indicator 1.66 2.07 (2.06) 1.41 (1.41)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The decrease is based on the development of most of the
sub-indicators. Only new vehicle registrations rose in July,
preventing an even stronger drop in the UBS consumption
indicator.
* Consumer sentiment, recorded by the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs (SECO) as one of the five sub indicators
included in the calculation of the UBS consumption indicator,
was slightly weaker in July. The index sank from 1 to -1 points.
Sentiment thus remains above the long standing average of -9
points and only just behind the previously achieved three-year
high.
* Retail business incurred the end to an upward trend - of
several months - in business development. The index from the
Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) fell to 10 points from 19. The
registration of new vehicles was surprisingly strong, in
contrast. Since 2000, there have never been so many new vehicle
registrations in the month of July as in the current year.
Seasonally adjusted, 26 percent more new vehicles were
registered than in the previous month. This broke the negative
trend in new vehicle registrations for the first time since
2012.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.