TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.42 in Dec

ZURICH Jan 28 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose 0.13 points to 1.42 points in December from 1.29
points in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Wednesday.
Dec 2014 Nov 2014
Consumption indicator 1.42 1.29 (1.29)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
"In December, new car registrations climbed 20 percent
compared to the previous month, seasonally adjusted. This is the
highest December number since data collection began in 1995. In
the past 20 years, there have only been five other months in
which reported car sales were higher."
"Nevertheless, exuberance about the growth of private
consumption would be premature, since higher carbon taxes for
new car purchases came into force as of January 2015. It's
likely, therefore, that many of these car purchases were made in
advance of this deadline, so weaker car sales can be expected
for early 2015."
"The declining optimism in the retail sector is burdening
the consumption indicator and curbing expectations for growth in
private consumption. The consumer sentiment index dropped from 3
to -6 points in December, reflecting the pessimism felt by most
retailers at the end of 2014."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.