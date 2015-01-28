TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.42 in Dec

ZURICH Jan 28 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.13 points to 1.42 points in December from 1.29 points in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Consumption indicator 1.42 1.29 (1.29)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

"In December, new car registrations climbed 20 percent compared to the previous month, seasonally adjusted. This is the highest December number since data collection began in 1995. In the past 20 years, there have only been five other months in which reported car sales were higher."

"Nevertheless, exuberance about the growth of private consumption would be premature, since higher carbon taxes for new car purchases came into force as of January 2015. It's likely, therefore, that many of these car purchases were made in advance of this deadline, so weaker car sales can be expected for early 2015."

"The declining optimism in the retail sector is burdening the consumption indicator and curbing expectations for growth in private consumption. The consumer sentiment index dropped from 3 to -6 points in December, reflecting the pessimism felt by most retailers at the end of 2014."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.