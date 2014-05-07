版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in April

ZURICH, May 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in April from 3.3
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                April '14   March '14   April '13
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.2         3.3         3.1
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      137,087     142,846     135,851
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,088      14,741      16,135
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
here
    
       
    BACKGROUND
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
