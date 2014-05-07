TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in April

ZURICH, May 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in April from 3.3
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
KEY FIGURES April '14 March '14 April '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.3 3.1
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1
Registered unemployed 137,087 142,846 135,851
Job vacancies 14,088 14,741 16,135
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
