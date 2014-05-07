TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.2 pct in April

ZURICH, May 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES April '14 March '14 April '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.3 3.1 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1 Registered unemployed 137,087 142,846 135,851 Job vacancies 14,088 14,741 16,135 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom) ))