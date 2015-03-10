TABLE-Swiss adj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb

ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss unemployment rate
remained at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February
compared with the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs
said on Tuesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, the same level as during the previous
month.
KEY FIGURES
FEB 15 JAN 15 FEB 14
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.5 3.5
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.1 3.2
Registered unemployed 149,921 150,946 149,259
Job vacancies 10,289 9,672 14,042
* = non-seasonally adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated in
the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
