Analysts split over Swiss franc direction in next half year - survey

| ZURICH
ZURICH May 25 Analysts are deeply divided over
the direction of the Swiss franc against the euro in the next
six months, a study showed on Wednesday, and most remain
cautious on the economic outlook.
The franc's strength against the euro is a primary concern
for the export-reliant economy. The currency soared when the
central bank scrapped a three-year cap on the franc against the
euro in January 2015.
The euro now trades at around 1.10 francs, below
the abandoned 1.20 floor but off lows below parity immediately
after the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) surprise move.
The rise has taken a toll on Swiss trade, and many
economists link any brightening in the country's prospects to a
stabilisation or weakening of the exchange rate.
Out of 40 analysts who participated in the May ZEW investor
sentiment survey, about half expected the euro-Swiss franc
exchange rate to stay the same, Credit Suisse, which issues the
investor sentiment indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW
economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
"Around half of the remainder of respondents expect the
franc to appreciate and roughly half expect it to depreciate,"
Credit Suisse's economists said.
The latest survey showed faltering conviction in the
exchange rate's stability, Credit Suisse said. Last month 63
percent of analysts expected it to hold steady.
Only one in four analysts saw the economy improving over the
next six months.
Swiss exports have continued to fall since the 'franc
shock'.
"The analysts are not expecting a dramatic improvement in
export momentum, as shown by the balance of 5.1 points for the
trend in the next six months," Credit Suisse said.
Nearly all analysts expected short-term interest rates in
Switzerland and the euro zone to hold steady. Both the SNB and
the European Central Bank have pushed interest rates into
negative territory in an effort to boost spending and lending.
Just under half of analysts saw long-term interest rates
rising in Switzerland.
But a British exit from the European Union could change this
view.
Switzerland's main concern as Britain's June referendum on
whether to remain in the EU approaches has been the possible
impact on the franc. Economists expect an exit would cause the
franc to rise against the euro, which some experts say could
lead the Swiss National Bank to once again cut interest rates.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)