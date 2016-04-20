Swiss investors upbeat on view rates won't fall further - ZEW

ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss ZEW investor
sentiment index rose to a four-month high in April as
expectations declined that Switzerland and the neighbouring euro
zone would cut interest rates again, a stance that could help
financial firms.
"In April, the percentage of analysts expecting a drop in
short-term rates fell sharply for both regions (Swiss and euro
zone), whereas the majority of the financial analysts are
expecting short-term rates to rise in the United States."
Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator along with German
think-tank ZEW, said on Wednesday.
Both the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the European Central
Bank (ECB) have implemented negative interest rates, making it
less attractive for banks to store cash with central bank and
encouraging them to loan it out instead. The SNB also aims to
weaken the Swiss franc, which it calls "significantly
overvalued," through negative rates by discouraging investors
from buying it as a safe haven currency.
However, the policy is a burden on the financial industry
--as banks, insurers and pension funds are charged for their
deposits -- and some economists have argued it is doing more
harm than good.
The ZEW barometer rose by 9.0 points in April to 11.5
points.
Most analysts projected the Swiss franc would hold steady
against the euro over the next six months, with the balance
tipping towards a depreciation of the franc. But
expectations clearly projected a drop against the dollar,
easing some of the pressure on Swiss exports.
About a third of analysts expected long-term rates to rise
in both Switzerland and the euro zone, Credit Suisse said.
Despite a brightening outlook, the overall assessment of the
current economy remained slightly negative and a majority of
analysts expected inflation to remain negative through 2017.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Toby Chopra)